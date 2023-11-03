Rochester Branch NAACP, 2023 Freedom Fund Banquet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –On Saturday, November 4th, 2023, the Rochester Minnesota Branch of the NAACP invites our Rochester community to the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet 2023: Thriving Together!

In alignment with the National NAACP theme of Thriving Together, this year, the Freedom Fund Banquet will focus on how we thrive together in Rochester.

It will be Saturday, November 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Rochester Art Center.

