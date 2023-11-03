New indoor playground & recreation center opens in Rochester

Boundless indoor playground
Boundless indoor playground(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new feature with a focus on accessibility is open for families in the Rochester area.

Friday, SEMCIL opened its new indoor recreation center called “Boundless.” It’s located just off of West Circle Drive near Hy-Vee.

It features an indoor playground, gyms and party rooms.

Leaders say all of the spaces exceed the ADA standards with ramps, smooth flooring and high door frames. Their goal with opening the space is to build community.

“It’ll be fun to see kind of what organically becomes of this space, but I’m most excited and I’ve already seen it a little bit, but I’m most excited for the communal aspect. Kids can become lifelong friends that may have not had a chance in a park that maybe wasn’t accessible, so that’s what I’m most excited for,” manager Dylan Mackey said.

The center is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

If you’re interested in bringing your kiddos here, you can book a time to come and play online. There are also memberships available.

