Mild temperatures this weekend with some sunshine and isolated showers
High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the next several days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A day after the week-long spell cold unseasonably cold weather ended, we’re again enjoying some decent November temperatures today. This warm air is being drawn into the region ahead of a weak storm system to our north, bringing the chances of showers to the area. There will be a chance of brief, light showers and sprinkles this morning, mainly on the Minnesota side of the border locally. The afternoon will feature some breaks of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be on the light side throughout the day, so wind chill values won’t be much of a concern.
Clouds will slowly clear off throughout the night and overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s with light winds.
Saturday will be a bright and pleasant November day. Thin clouds will move out of the area early, leaving behind a sunny and tranquil afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 40s, with light southwest winds.
A gusty south breeze will pull in warmer air on Sunday as another storm system approaches from the west. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few light rain showers possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s and south winds will reach 25 miles per hour at times, especially in the afternoon.
The upcoming week will start on a mild note, but temperatures will gradually fall off through the course of the week. Expect isolated showers on Monday morning with clearing skies and partly sunny weather in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s and a gusty northwest breeze.
There will be another chance of light showers from late Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday. High temperatures for those two days will be in the 40s.
Temperatures will cool to the low 40s next Thursday and Friday before warming to the mid-40s and then low 50s for the following weekend.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.