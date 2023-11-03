Lewiston-Altura School District seeks more funding from taxpayers

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – With election day fast approaching, voters in the Lewiston-Altura School District will find three questions on their ballots.

The district is seeking taxpayer help to cover operational costs and fund improvements to its facilities.

Residents of the district currently pay $52 per student, $800 less than the state average of $850 per student. The first question on this ballot would raise this annual price to $760 per student.

The second and third questions would go toward facility improvements at both the L-A high school and middle school. These include updates to the plumbing and electrical systems and improvements to the high school’s auditorium.

“One thing I would want voters to understand is that the staff in our school district over the last twenty years have done a lot to maintain our facilities to the best they can with the funding that we have,” Lewiston-Altura Superintendent Gwen Carman said. “We simply don’t have enough funding that we receive from the state to do the types of work that this facility would provide.”

School officials say approximately 38% of the proposed project costs will be covered by state tax credits.

If all three referendum questions are given the green-light, the district estimates a homeowner’s property taxes would increase by $48.67 monthly, for someone who owns a $150,000 home.

“We’ve been working on this for two-and-a-half years really looking at our financial situation and our financial needs as well as the needs of our facilities,” Carman said.

One local business owner we spoke to talked about how the referendums improvements have been a long time coming.

“As homeowners or business owners if they hadn’t updated their building or house in the last 50 years it would be in pretty bad shape too,” PlastiCert Owner and President Craig Porter said. “And the school district is no different, but they have to come ask us for the money rather than just doing it themselves. So, this is something that really needs to be done and should be done.”

Voters will decide whether to approve this referendum on Tuesday, November 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.