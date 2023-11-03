Learn to play an instrument at any age

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Academy of Music offers lessons on just about every musical instrument you can think of. The academy offers lessons for piano, guitar, drums, voice, trumpet, violin, mandolin and more. All ages are welcome. Cameron Smith is one of the instructors at the academy and dropped by Midwest Access to give a quick guitar lesson.

If you would like to sign up for lessons or want more information, you can click the site here or call (507) 316-0732.

