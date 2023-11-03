Daylight saving time ends; Seasonal temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of year again, we will set our clocks back 1-hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Daylight Saving Time (KTTC)

Saturday night will be our last sunset after 5 p.m. until January 19th next year. We will gain 1 hour of sleep Saturday night as we fall back 1 hour.

It has been a topic of debate over the past several years, should we get rid of jumping forward and falling back? If we did stay on one time all year round what would that look like?

DST or Standard Time (KTTC)

Only Standard Time:

Our sunrise and sunset times would stay the same in the winter. The change in daylight would happen in the summer. Our sunrise time on the Summer solstice would be at 4:26 a.m. and our sunset would be before 8 p.m.! On Standard Time, we would not have a sunset after 8 p.m. all year long! With how things are set right now, 34% of our sunsets take place after 8 p.m.

Only DST:

If we stayed on Daylight Saving Time all year long, the winter is when we would see the big effects. Our sunrise on the Winter solstice would be at 8:41 a.m. and the sunset at 5:34 p.m. On a positive note, we would not have a sunset before 5 p.m. all year, BUT we would not have a sunrise BEFORE 8 a.m. from Sept 25 through Feb 21.

Overall:

It really depends on what you would want. Early sunrise or late sunset. OR we could just keep things the way they are!

Weekend forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be near or above seasonal averages. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Breezy southerly winds on Sunday will warm temperatures into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

