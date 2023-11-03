David K as Roy Orbison performed LIVE on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –David Keiski, known professionally as David K, has performed for decades playing classic rock and rockabilly style music. It was only a short time ago that David K began performing Roy Orbison tribute shows. David plays piano, guitar and bass with The David K Band and will be appearing at the Old Pine Theater on Sat. November 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

David K was a guest on Midwest Access Friday where he performed LIVE.

If you would like to get tickets for the show you can click here or call the Old Pine Theater at (507) 491-2639

