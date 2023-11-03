Community Fall Festival at the Rochester Golf and Country Club

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Golf and Country Club (RGCC) presents its free Community Fall Festival on Sunday November 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be activities for the kids, golf course tours, hot cocoa and more. Kevin Ehlert is the General Manager of RGCC and was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday.

If you would like more information about the event, you can click here or call (507) 282-2708.

