Century’s Muslim Student Association offering school-themed hijabs

By Noah Caplan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a chance for Century High School students who practice Islam to show their Panther Pride.

“If we value people, then we’re going to find a way to make sure that they belong, and if they’re wearing something that says Panthers on it, then that’s how you belong,” said Muslim Student Association Advisor and Century High School Teacher Sarah Kowalski.

MSA leaders say the hijabs are a great opportunity for Century’s Muslim students and mothers to show school spirit in a unique way.

“To have this option to contribute and be part of the school spirit, it makes us feel proud and confident to go here, a school that respects us and has options for us,” said Century’s MSA Co President Sacdiyo Omar.

Students can choose to buy a printed paw print for $15, or have the paw print embroidered for $25.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Shillingford Mugshot
Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
Highway 52 exit ramp crash
Traffic backed up after Highway 52 exit ramp crash

Latest News

Century’s Muslim Student Association offering school-themed hijabs
Zumbrota City Council approves new agreement to keep its police force
Fleet Farm’s Orange Friday is November 3
Community Fall Festival at the Rochester Golf and Country Club