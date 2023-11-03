Century’s Muslim Student Association offering school-themed hijabs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a chance for Century High School students who practice Islam to show their Panther Pride.

“If we value people, then we’re going to find a way to make sure that they belong, and if they’re wearing something that says Panthers on it, then that’s how you belong,” said Muslim Student Association Advisor and Century High School Teacher Sarah Kowalski.

MSA leaders say the hijabs are a great opportunity for Century’s Muslim students and mothers to show school spirit in a unique way.

“To have this option to contribute and be part of the school spirit, it makes us feel proud and confident to go here, a school that respects us and has options for us,” said Century’s MSA Co President Sacdiyo Omar.

Students can choose to buy a printed paw print for $15, or have the paw print embroidered for $25.

