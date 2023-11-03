Baking bread the Great Harvest way

Great Harvest Bread in Rochester
Great Harvest Bread in Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Great Harvest owner Rich Hedstrom and manager Chris Lemmon dropped by our Midwest Access studio Thursday to talk about their fresh baked bread on site. Great Harvest also operates as a “Freedom Franchise.” which means it can we run the business to meet the needs of the Rochester community.

If you would like more information about Great Harvest, you can reach its website here.

