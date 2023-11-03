2023 Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener begins Friday in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) –This weekend is the start of firearm deer hunting season in Minnesota.

Every year, the governor hosts a deer opener, and this year it Is in Lanesboro at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, on Friday.

At the deer opener, there will be a deer processing demonstration from 1 to 2 p.m. where an expert is going to show us how to quarter a deer carcass and cut roasts, steaks and chops.

There will be a venison tasting at 4 to 5 p.m. and a pint night gathering from 5 to 8 p.m.

And it is all to celebrate deer hunting season, something that’s been a part of Minnesotan culture for many decades.

The Minnesota Deer Opener always takes place the first weekend of November.

Technically it is the Firearm Deer Opener because the archery deer hunt started back on September.

And while we know deer hunting helps manage the population and it is a way more Minnesotans to get outside in the colder months.

It also has a great impact on tourism.

Minnesota is nearly twice as high in our hunting participation compared to the entire country.

That’s about half a million Minnesotans hunting every year.

So that means people are travelling, booking hotels, eating and shopping at small local businesses.

Tourism experts say it is a huge impact on the economy.

If you’re planning on hunting this weekend, there’s a few things to do before you go.

The DNR recommends making a plan, know where you’re going to hunt and know what the regulations are.

Make sure your license is up to date, put on your blaze orange and have a fun and safe time.

And visit the DNR’s website to learn more about deer hunting season by clicking here.

Click here for more information on hunting and trapping.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.