Zumbrota City Council approves new agreement to keep its police force

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A unanimous vote of support Thursday night by Zumbrota elected leaders to increase pay for the city’s police department.

The bump in police personnel salaries is said to make them more competitive with other area departments.

The city council’s action is based on pay-related discussions from October 20, during a closed meeting between the city and union leaders.

Two days prior, KTTC reported on a tentative agreement reached with Sergeants Local 425 to maintain Zumbrota’s local law enforcement presence and forego possible contracting options with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

