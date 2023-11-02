Where to discard your pumpkins post-Halloween in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With Halloween officially over, Olmsted County suggested everyone consider not disposing of their jack-o-lanterns in the trash can.

Olmsted County Environmental Resources recommended people discard their pumpkins at its compost site.

Communication Specialist Anthony Wittmer said the fruit compost can be used to enhance growth for flowers and crops next spring.

He asked everyone to make sure there is no plastic bags or items that are inorganic.

“In addition to those plastic bags that we don’t want at this site, also we want to make sure residents aren’t bringing sticks, brushes, or tree branches – that woody material that isn’t going to break down in that decomposition process.”

Olmsted County’s compost site is open everyday during daylight hours and is located on 305 Energy Parkway in Northeast Rochester. The list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found on the county’s website.

