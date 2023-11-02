Wabasha County crash sends two to hospital

GREENFIELD TWP, Minn. (KTTC) – A 72-year-man was sent to the hospital with what is described as life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Kevin Christensen, of Kellogg, was driving his Chevy Equinox south on Highway 61 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north and the Chevy collided in Greenfield Township, which is about 4 miles southeast of Wabasha.

Christensen was taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital.

35-year-old Kara Talledge, of St. Paul, was driving the Jeep and was also taken to St. Elizabeth’s. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

