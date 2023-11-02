Wabasha County crash sends two to hospital

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD TWP, Minn. (KTTC) – A 72-year-man was sent to the hospital with what is described as life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Kevin Christensen, of Kellogg, was driving his Chevy Equinox south on Highway 61 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north and the Chevy collided in Greenfield Township, which is about 4 miles southeast of Wabasha.

Christensen was taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital.

35-year-old Kara Talledge, of St. Paul, was driving the Jeep and was also taken to St. Elizabeth’s. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Shillingford Mugshot
Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
Highway 52 exit ramp crash
Traffic backed up after Highway 52 exit ramp crash

Latest News

Orange Friday is one of Fleet Farm’s largest and most popular events of the year
Fleet Farm’s Orange Friday is November 3
KTTC News Now
Gun stolen from car
Gates of Rochester stabbing