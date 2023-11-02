Tickets still available for ‘Art and the Human Spirit’ Gala

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Seasons Hospice House, located on 13 acres, provides 24-hour onsite hospice care. On Saturday November 18, the Seasons Hospice will hold a gala event at the Hilton Hotel in Rochester. The theme of the event is ‘Art and the Human Spirit’. The event will feature LIVE music, storytelling and feature artists like Annie Young.

The gala is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes a 3-course dinner and more. There are only a few tickets left for the event. If you would like more information and to purchase tickets you can click here or call (507) 202-2811

