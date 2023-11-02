Temperatures trending warmer heading into the weekend; Small rain chances are in store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is slowly building northward into the region today, setting the stage for a bright and pleasant Thursday. In fact, for the first time in nearly a week, temperatures are going to climb to the 40s across the area. Expect readings in the low 40s this afternoon with a gentle southwesterly breeze, and a fair amount of sunshine. The last time we were as warm as 40 degrees, was last Friday morning before a frigid air mass took over the region. The seasonal average, incidentally, is 49 degrees, so we’re technically cooler than average still, but moving in the right direction!

Expect partly sunny skies with high temps in the low 40s today. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken late tonight as a weak storm system moves in from the west. After cooling to the low 30s late in the evening, temperatures will climb to the upper 30s after midnight. A few stray rain showers will develop just before sunrise tomorrow. The clouds and showers will linger until late morning before sunshine reemerges in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s with a cool breeze that will turn to the northwest early in the day.

There will be a chance of spotty rain showers late tonight and early on Friday. (KTTC)

The weekend will start on a positive note with abundant sunshine and just a light breeze on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s. Clouds will thicken again on Sunday, and there will be a chance for a few spotty rain showers by Sunday evening. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees with a south breeze.

High temps will be in the 40s and low 50s this weekend with a little rain possible Sunday evening. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 40s for most of the next week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of light rain early Friday with additional chances early in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature seasonably cool temperatures and a few rain chances. Expect light rain showers and gusty winds on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-40s. There will be a chance of isolated showers between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday and perhaps another round of rain late in the following weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 40s during the middle part of the week, warming to the mid and upper 40s for the following weekend.

Temperatures will be seasonably cool this weekend. A slight cool down is in store for much of next week. (KTTC)

