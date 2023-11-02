Structure being moved in Mason City Thursday

Mason City Structure Move
Mason City Structure Move(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A structure will be moved in Mason City on Thursday, November 2, which could cause some disruptions or delays.

The city will be moving the structure from 1019 4th Street SW to 1526 South Taft Avenue.

The route of the move includes Polk Place, 6th Street SW, South Pierce Avenue, and 19th Street SW.

The move will begin at 9 a.m. and will take about an hour, according to the city.

Parking is not allowed on the streets along the route while the transfer is happening.

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas.

