Seasonal parking requirements is city wide

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The City of Rochester seasonal parking requirements started November 1 and will continue, regardless of the weather conditions, until April 1.

This ordinance requires vehicles to alternate parking on city streets and the bulb-shaped portion of cul-de-sacs from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. When the calendar date is even, vehicles must park on the even house numbered side of the street. When the calendar date is odd, vehicles must park on the odd house numbered side of the street.

Megan Moeller, Communications and Engagement Coordinator for the City of Rochester was our guest on Midwest Access Wednesday.

