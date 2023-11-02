Rochester man stabbed at Gates of Rochester Apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital and into surgery after being stabbed multiple times Wednesday afternoon at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.

The victim is expected to survive but does have “serious injuries,” according to Rochester Police. Police are not sure how many times he was stabbed but said it was “multiple times.”

Santos Vazquez, 25, of Rochester, was arrested after the incident.

A group of people was drinking most of the day at an apartment celebrating the Day of the Dead when a fight broke out, resulting in the stabbing after 2 p.m. Police say Vazquez grabbed a knife from the kitchen, chased the victim outside the building, then stabbed him.

According to the Rochester Police Department, all at the party were either friends or even related.

A female was also assaulted during this incident as she tried to deescalate the situation. She was kicked and pushed down, according to police.

When Vazquez was arrested, police found 15 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Vazquez is facing possible charges of 2nd-degree assault, domestic assault, and a 5th-degree controlled substance crime. Charges could change based on the victim’s injuries.

