Olmsted County Parks Department hosts archery deer hunt for Disabled American Veterans

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Parks Department is hosting an archery deer hunt for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at Oxbow Park.

This event started on October 29 and will be open till December 3; however, the state archery deer hunting season continues until the end of December.

According to Oxbow Park Foreman Ryan Waldee, the event helps control the deer population at a healthy level.

He said the DAV hunt is a way of giving back to veterans for their service.

“I am just a big supporter of the community donating to the veterans and this hunt. Without that, we wouldn’t have things such as this nice for the hunters so a big shoutout to the community and the support that they gives us.”

Oxbow Park Foreman Ryan Waldee

Oxbow Park will remain open during this hunt. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Parks Department at 507-328-7070.

