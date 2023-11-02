Gun stolen out of Rochester woman’s car

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A gun was stolen out of a Rochester woman’s car last weekend.

According to Rochester Police Department, the woman reported the handgun was missing Wednesday, but noticed it was taken out of her car on Sunday sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m..

The car was parked on the street on the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast.

The woman doesn’t remember if her car was locked.

