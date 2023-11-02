Gov. Walz to visit Altura farm Friday

ALTURA, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) and other agricultural leaders will be visiting a farm in Altura Friday to discuss agriculture investments.

The trip is also be to celebrate more than one million acres have been enrolled in the Agricultural Water Quality Program by farmers in Minnesota.

According to the governor’s office, Walz set a goal to have one million acres enrolled back in 2020.

The program is voluntary and according to the governor’s office, helps farmers implement conservation practices to help protect the state’s water resources.

Walz will be joined by Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and other ag leaders in the state.

He’s scheduled to be in Altura at a local farm at 10:30 a.m.

