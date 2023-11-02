Fleet Farm’s Orange Friday is November 3

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Orange Friday is one of Fleet Farm’s largest and most popular events of the year, bringing hunters of all ages in for one-and-done shopping to grab those essential needs for deer camp.

Hunters can also save big from 6 a.m. to Noon with a Big Bucks Scratch-Off Ticket that could mean 10% - 50% off their Orange Friday purchase.

Craig Alto, Fleet Farm Store Manager, will swing by to talk all about it.

To see the top items needed for deer camp click here.

