Donuts 4 Donations fundraiser at Bear Creek Services

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –On Thursday November 2, Bear Creek Services will have a ‘Donut 4 Donations’ event starting at 6:30 a.m. Drive up to the front door of Bear Creek Service office at 3108 Highway 52 North and give a donation in any amount and receive a donut, courtesy of Hy-Vee. Coffee is also available if you like.

If you cannot attend, but still would like to give a donation, click here:  https://www.givemn.org/story/Givetothemax2023

All donations received through November 16th, up to $10,000, will get matched by a Bear Creek Services board member. Brian Hale, Marketing and Development Director of Bear Creek Services was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday.

