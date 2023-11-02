Coping with less sunlight as we ‘fall back’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend as we set our clocks back one hour.

The good news, at least initially, is an extra hour of sleep. That bad news -- we experience less sunlight in the coming months.

According to Mayo Clinic, less sun can affect your mood and level of energy. Sunlight is a regulator of neurochemicals in our brains. A common chemical at play here is serotonin. Less serotonin can cause havoc on our daily routines.

“Your mood can be off. Your sleep may be off. Just the way you regulate your mood cycle, whether you’re feeling happy or a bit down can be off, and that can have a downstream effect to just how you feel in general,” said Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a family medicine physician with Mayo Clinic.

Things you can do to try and feel better include getting as much sunlight as possible, getting plenty or rest, exercising regularly and eating a well-balanced diet of fruits and vegetables.

You may want to also consider a light therapy lamp to simulate natural sunlight.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.