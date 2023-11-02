Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

By Silentia Slaboch
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) –November 1 is Native American Heritage Month which honors the Native Americans and Alaska Native cultures. Nicki Buck was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday to represent her Dakota heritage and her ties to the Prairie Island Indian Community here in Minnesota.

If you would like more information about the Prairie Island Indian community including information about community events, you can click here or call 1-800-554-5473

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Shillingford Mugshot
Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
Highway 52 exit ramp crash
Traffic backed up after Highway 52 exit ramp crash

Latest News

Great Harvest Bread in Rochester
Baking bread the Great Harvest way
MN Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump ballot case
Orange Day at Fleet Farm Nov. 2
Fleet Farm’s Orange Friday is November 3
Zumbrota police car
Zumbrota City Council approves new agreement to keep its police force