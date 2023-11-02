Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) –November 1 is Native American Heritage Month which honors the Native Americans and Alaska Native cultures. Nicki Buck was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday to represent her Dakota heritage and her ties to the Prairie Island Indian Community here in Minnesota.

If you would like more information about the Prairie Island Indian community including information about community events, you can click here or call 1-800-554-5473

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.