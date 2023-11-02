Albert Lea Police Dept. release survey for community input

(Source: Facebook/Albert Lea Police Department)
(Source: Facebook/Albert Lea Police Department)(Facebook/Albert Lea Police Department)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Police Department (ALPD) is asking for community input with a new survey released Thursday.

The community is asked for their input on topics such as improving community services, establishing priorities, and allocation of resources.

ALPD is asking for survey responses to be sent in by Nov. 17.

The survey consists of 10 questions.

Responses are anonymous unless you put your name at the end of the survey voluntarily.

You can take the survey here. The survey can also be taken in Spanish here.

ALPD survey flyer
ALPD survey flyer(KTTC)
ALPD Spanish survey flyer
ALPD Spanish survey flyer(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Shillingford Mugshot
Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update
Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
Highway 52 exit ramp crash
Traffic backed up after Highway 52 exit ramp crash

Latest News

Where to discard your pumpkins post-Halloween
Where to discard your pumpkins post-Halloween in Olmsted County
Olmsted County Parks Department hosts archery deer hunt for Disabled American Veterans
Olmsted County Parks Department hosts archery deer hunt for Disabled American Veterans
Gov. Tim Walz speaks at Minnesota Farmfest Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Morgan, Minn.
Gov. Walz to visit Altura farm Friday
Orange Friday is one of Fleet Farm’s largest and most popular events of the year
Fleet Farm’s Orange Friday is November 3