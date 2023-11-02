Albert Lea Police Dept. release survey for community input

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Police Department (ALPD) is asking for community input with a new survey released Thursday.

The community is asked for their input on topics such as improving community services, establishing priorities, and allocation of resources.

ALPD is asking for survey responses to be sent in by Nov. 17.

The survey consists of 10 questions.

Responses are anonymous unless you put your name at the end of the survey voluntarily.

You can take the survey here. The survey can also be taken in Spanish here.

ALPD survey flyer (KTTC)

ALPD Spanish survey flyer (KTTC)

