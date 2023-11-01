Warmer temperatures ahead; Rain chances by the weekend

Seasonal temperatures return
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a cold and snowy end to October and we have some warmth on the way to end the work week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures finally reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With the return of the warmth, also comes the chance of stray to isolated showers this upcoming weekend. Stray showers will be possible from Saturday through Monday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor over this 3-day stretch. Amounts should stay under 0.25″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Colder temperatures creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

Daylight Saving Time Ending
Daylight Saving Time Ending(KTTC)

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Make sure to turn those clocks back 1 hour when you head to bed Saturday night!

October Recap
October Recap(KTTC)

Rochester just had its wettest month of 2023 in October. RST accumulated 4.78″ of rainfall with the wettest day on October 24th. Rainfall amounts were 2.35″ above the monthly averages. Temperatures were above average too for the month. Our average daily high temperature was 59.5° which was 1.6° above the average.

Snowfall stats
Snowfall stats(KTTC)

The monthly snowfall amount was above average too! RST averages around 0.9″ of snowfall in October and the total from this month was 1.6″.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
Police forward investigation findings to county attorney for review in PEM student allegations
Car Crash
Crash sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Headed to northfield wednesday
President Biden to visit Northfield farm Wednesday
MnDOT reported road conditions that were slippery, slushy and icy throughout southeast Minnesota.
Slippery, snowy conditions lead to multiple crashes during the morning commute

Latest News

The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News Today.
A cold start to November, but a warm-up is on the way this week
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Chilly, but quiet weather today; A slow warming trend is ahead
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather