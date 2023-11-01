Warmer temperatures ahead; Rain chances by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a cold and snowy end to October and we have some warmth on the way to end the work week.

High temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures finally reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With the return of the warmth, also comes the chance of stray to isolated showers this upcoming weekend. Stray showers will be possible from Saturday through Monday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor over this 3-day stretch. Amounts should stay under 0.25″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Colder temperatures creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Make sure to turn those clocks back 1 hour when you head to bed Saturday night!

Rochester just had its wettest month of 2023 in October. RST accumulated 4.78″ of rainfall with the wettest day on October 24th. Rainfall amounts were 2.35″ above the monthly averages. Temperatures were above average too for the month. Our average daily high temperature was 59.5° which was 1.6° above the average.

The monthly snowfall amount was above average too! RST averages around 0.9″ of snowfall in October and the total from this month was 1.6″.

