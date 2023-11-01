Traffic backed up after Highway 52 exit ramp crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Traffic is running smoothly after a crash during the morning commute on a Highway 52 exit ramp in Rochester.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound exit ramp for 19th Street NW and Elton Hills Drive.

The Rochester Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all responded to the scene.

A red SUV was seen being towed away.

It was cleared just before 8:30 a.m.

KTTC reached to the Rochester Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

