In studio braiding demonstration lessons on Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Tuesday we learned the basics of hair-braiding on Midwest Access. Omnya Mohamed and Destiny Guffie are professional hair braiders.

They offer classes at Malika in Rochester.

The classes are beneficial if you want to start your natural hair journey or if you have kids and want to know what you can do with their hair.

Mohamed says in these classes you will learn the basics, but you will also learn easy everyday hairstyles and crochet.

“I think is one of the easiest ways you can level up any natural hairstyle,” she said.

To join a class or get a consultation, you can check out more here.

