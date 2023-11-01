Stewartville voters have $62 million question to answer on Nov. 7

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – As election day approaches, Stewartville residents will have at least two questions to answer when they head to the polls.

Stewartville Public Schools is seeking voter approval of two ballot questions, if approved would result in a $62 million bond issue for the school district.

This latest referendum is the result of the district’s attempt to pass a similar one the previous year.

“And so, this referendum is I would say as a result of what failed last year, listening to the community and re-putting this back together,” Stewartville Middle and High School Assistant Principal Tim Malone said.

School leaders hope this new referendum meets the needs and wants of both the school and the community.

The first question of the referendum would total more than $55 million and the second would be more than $7 million.

The school system estimates, for a home worth $100 thousand, the monthly increase would be $13.50, but only if both questions are approved.

“I think the biggest and probably the foremost is safety at all of our buildings,” Malone said. “So included in the ask would be safe and secure entrances, along with that would be up to date science classrooms at the high school and middle school level, and there would be new building built for K through three population of our district.”

With the election set for November 7, the school is urging voters to make their voice heard regardless of which side they stand on regarding the referendum.

“I think that whether it be any kind of voting at all I think it’s important that the district hears the voice of the community and so moving forward I would strongly encourage people to vote, get out and know where your polling places are at, and then please make sure that your voice is heard as we move forward with this,” Malone said.

