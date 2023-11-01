Seasonal parking requirements begin Nov. 1 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The start of seasonal parking in the city of Rochester is Wednesday, November 1.

The ordinance implements alternate side parking requirements for vehicles parked on city streets and in the circular part of cul-de-sacs.

Vehicles must park on the side of the street with even house numbers when the calendar date is even.

Vehicles must park on the side of the street with odd house numbers when the calendar date is odd.

These rules apply from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 1, 2024, regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roads.

Posted parking signs must be followed regardless of the calendar date.

This does not apply to metered spaces; however, parked vehicles must still comply with posted signs.

Alternate side parking is not applicable on streets where parking is only allowed on one side.

