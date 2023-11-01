Rollover on Minnesota Hwy 247 update

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –We have some new details about one of the morning crashes in our area Tuesday morning.

A van carrying six people inside rolled over Tuesday morning on Highway 247 in the Farmington Township, which happened a couple of miles east of Highway 63.

The driver of a van apparently lost control and rolled over into the ditch.

State troopers say five children between the ages of four and eleven were in the vehicle.

The roads were snowy and icy at the time.

The driver, 32-year-old Brianna Dubbels of Plainview, was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

All of the kids, who have the same last name as the driver, were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.