Rochester dental office to hold annual candy buyback event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Family Dentist Tree in Rochester is putting on its 7th annual Halloween Candy Buyback event.

This supports our troops through Operation Shoebox.

Kids who stop by the dental office, located at 1011 Bel Air Ln NW, will get $1 cash per pound of candy donated.

They can also sign cards that will be sent to those serving overseas.

Whoever brings the most candy will win a prize.

The candy buyback event takes place Wednesday, November 1, and Thursday, November 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as Friday, November 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.