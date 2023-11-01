Pet of the Week: Betsy

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to Betsy, a 9-year-old spayed female.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Betsy:

Today’s Pet of the Week will be Betsy - a 9 year old spayed black shepherd mix who came to Paws and Claws last week when her person could no longer care for her due to the person’s deteriorating health. Betsy had been adopted several years ago and is very unhappy at losing her home and being in a shelter. We want to show her today to take a special opportunity to publicize her plight in the hope of finding her a good home for her remaining golden years. Betsy is a sweet, calm dog who likes to be near people and who likes to snuggle and get treats. She is fine around cats and seems to get along with other dogs. We sure hope she tugs at lots of heart strings and finds that home to spend her remaining years in peace and kindness. She will give back lots of love in return.

The good news is that last week’s adorable kitten, Gaia, got adopted this past Monday. That is the outcome we love to see. Thanks for all you do for the animals - they are so worth it!!

Char Carey of Paws and Claws

