Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.(Nike)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead at Silver Lake Park Friday.
Man found dead at Silver Lake Park
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville
Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
Handcuffs image
Man arrested after being found in stolen RV, not complying with deputies

Latest News

‘Fix the basics’: Residents say they want Rams money spent on police and street repair
2023 Halloween spending sets new record
Police forward investigation findings to county attorney for review in PEM student allegations
Braid Boice performs Elvis tributes.
A preview of what’s to come at the Eagles Cancer Telethon
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants