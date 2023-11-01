New month has potential to bring new birds to the area

What birds to expect during November
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – New birds will be showing up more in the Southeast Minnesota region with winter approaching.

Oxbow Park Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten said birds migrate south in November in search of warmer areas.

She said birds come to Minnesota because the state’s winters are warmer for the animals.

Schrooten said large birds such as golden eagles and rough-legged hawks will be showing up more in our area.

Birds such as black-capped chickadees, blue jays, robins, cardinals, finches and house sparrows are expected to be around.

The naturalist said feeder birds such as juncos will pay a visit more often as well.

She also said there is a special bird she is looking forward to see.

”Well, I’m looking forward to this winter hopefully getting the chance to see another snowy owl. I’ve only seen a quick glimpse. They’re a hard one in the spot, so if you’re ever lucky enough to see a snowy owl, I just think that’s the best ever.”

Oxbow Park Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten

Schrooten said Southeast Minnesotans can expect to see tundra and trumpeter swans visiting the region around this time.

