Lawsuit filed to challenge Rochester Schools referendum

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A lawsuit has been filed in Olmsted County District Court by Casey McGregor, challenging the Rochester Public Schools (RPS) referendum question.

The referendum question is asking for voters to approve $10.15 million annually for 10 years. If approved, it would raise the average Rochester homeowner’s yearly taxes by $135. McGregor, who is part of the “Say No to the Tax Man” Group, is advocating against the passing of this referendum, saying the question itself is “invalid.”

The school district is calling this referendum the “2023 Capital Projects Technology Levy Referendum,” which McGregor argues is invalid by state statute.

According to the lawsuit, McGregor says the referendum is not clear about what taxpayer dollars will be used for and says the “capital project” portion of the referendum is not clearly defined, which could mislead voters.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that $7 million, or 70% of the referendum, would go to the general fund, instead of being used for technology updates. McGregor is asking for the question to be struck from the ballot due to being invalid.

RPS responded to the lawsuit saying in a statement, “The District engaged legal counsel to ensure that the ballot question was drafted to meet all legal requirements. We look forward to the election and await the voters’ decision.”

Election Day for the referendum question is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

