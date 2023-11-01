Lake City to host 2024 Governor’s Fishing Opener

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) will host the 76th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener in Lake City on May 10-11, 2024.

Lake City is located along Lake Pepin which has 85 different species of fish in it, according to Walz’s office. Lake Pepin is known for its abundant walleye, sauger, pike, perch, and white bass populations.

The governor’s office went on to say the event highlights Lake City’s standing as one of the best places in the Midwest for fishing enthusiasts.

“It is an honor to have Lake City chosen to host Governor Walz and this quintessential Minnesota spring tradition,” said Ed Hoffman of Visit Lake City. “We look forward to the opportunity to showcase one of the Midwest’s most scenic natural playgrounds and premier angling destinations, Lake Pepin.”

Each year since 1948, the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee meet to coordinate with Explore Minnesota to put on the event, meant to highlight and celebrate Minnesota’s rich tourism and fishing opportunities. The event recently has helped kick off the summer tourism season.

