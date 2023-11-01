Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder

William Shillingford Mugshot
William Shillingford Mugshot(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – William Shillingford, 33, of Kasson, has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder with intent.

Shillingford was arrested after shooting John Colbert in May of 2022. Colbert was shot twice and died from his wounds.

As part of the plea deal, Shillingford will have a 2nd-degree murder without intent charge dropped.

Both the defense and prosecution are arguing for Shillingford to be sentenced to almost 22 years in prison.

That will be determined at sentencing, which will be held January 8, 2024.

