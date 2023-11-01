Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Connor Bowman, a former Mayo Clinic doctor, made an appearance in court on Wednesday, November 1 for an omnibus hearing while facing second-degree murder charges for the death of his wife Betty Bowman.

At the hearing, it was revealed that Connor Bowman was in his last year of residency at Mayo Clinic at the time of Betty’s death. It was also stated that during the two months he was being investigated by police, he was telling people he was cleared of that investigation while it was still ongoing.

The defense asked the court to reduce Bowman’s bail to $300,000 due to the change in conditions since the last hearing, which was denied. The changes in conditions include frozen bank accounts and current unemployment.

His bail will remain at a $5 million unconditional bond and a $2 million conditional bond.

There were dozens of people in the court room, but it was unclear who was in support of the defendant and who was in support of the victim. When Connor Bowman was brought into the court room, he was dressed in green jail attire.

The criminal complaint said the medical examiner found high levels of colchicine in Betty at the time of her death. Colchicine is a drug used to treat gout. Authorities said he also searched for this drug online.

Connor Bowman was represented by Attorney Michael Schatz.

Bowman’s next court date is set for Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. in Olmsted County.

