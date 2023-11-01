FoodLab Mexican restaurant celebrates opening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two immigrant entrepreneurs are celebrating after opening a new Mexican restaurant in Rochester.

Jorge Mosquera is from Ecuador and Nino Morales is from Mexico, but now call Rochester home.

Together, they opened up Taco Lab food truck just as the pandemic was starting. They said they started out with the truck, but always had their dreams set on opening up a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

“It was a difficult time for restaurant industry,” Mosquera said. “So, we decided to do a mobile operation, give us a lot of flexibility, and really cater to what we saw the community really asking for, which was good tacos, good Mexican food, but also a lot of that creative element.”

El Sueno Taqueria, located off of 7th Street NW, closed its doors this past spring. The pair decided the building would be a great place to launch a new restaurant. After months of renovation and preparation, FoodLab opened a couple weeks ago.

Mosquera said the menu features Mexican food, along with different twists and innovations.

“We have our Kung Fu tacos that come in a wonton shell,” he said. “They’re Asian inspired. Our queso birria, we’re the first ones in town to offer that. We have just very varied backgrounds, which helps our FoodLab concept.”

Mosquera said being an immigrant entrepreneur has had its challenges, but hard work and support from entrepreneur support group Collider have made a difference.

“There are definitely a lot of hurdles to jump through,” he said. “Language was a barrier. It becomes particularly difficult to navigate the entrepreneurship waters. Whether in Rochester or in any other city.”

He said they are blessed to be able to take over the El Sueno space.

“It’s a real honor to take over a place that such legacy like El Sueno has,” Mosquera said. “It’s big shoes to fill. This is a place that’s definitely at its core is Mexican, it feels a bit more than just Mexican eatery. I call it an upscale hole in the wall.”

FoodLab is open Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-11 p.m. It’s located at 1203 7th St. NW in Rochester.

For more information on FoodLab, click here.

