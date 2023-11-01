Developer Enclave to build apartments at old YMCA site

Old YMCA building with Rochester in the background
Old YMCA building with Rochester in the background(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The old YMCA building in Rochester is eventually set to be torn down and make way for a new seven-story apartment building.

Enclave, a real estate investment firm, will be developing the site, the company’s first in Rochester. The development will be called “First & Banks.”

The new building will have 219 apartments in it. Some of the amenities will include three separate rooftop or terrace common areas with outdoor seating, grills and hot tubs, an on-site fitness and yoga studio, an indoor game room with sport simulator and an indoor clubroom/lounge area on the third and seventh floors.

The firm says Rochester was attractive due to the healthy and vibrant community that is managing growth in innovative and sustainable ways, as well as the location’s proximity to downtown, Soldiers Field and any potential future University of Minnesota Rochester campus.

The project will begin with the demolition through the end of 2023. Enclave expects to begin construction in early 2024.

Enclave says it has submitted plans for a building permit. However, the City of Rochester says the Planning and Zoning Commission sent a correction letter for the building plan at the end of September and has not received any revised plans as of Friday of last week.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Site Development Plan for the old YMCA site on September 15, according to the city.

