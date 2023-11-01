A cold start to November, but a warm-up is on the way this week
High temperatures will warm to the seasonal 40s over the next few days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our cold spell continues today to kick off the month of November, but there are signs that a decent warm-up is on the way. Expect mostly cloudy skies for most of the area today. A brisk south breeze will work with those rounds of limited sunshine later in the day to warm temperatures to the mid-30s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s.
Temperatures will drop to the low 20s tonight, so another unseasonably chilly night is in store. We’ll have generally clear skies and light southwest winds in the area.
There will be just a few thin clouds in the region on Thursday with a gentle southwest breeze, making that perhaps the best weather day of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. That’s still several degrees colder than the seasonal average, but the first 40-degree reading in our area since last Friday morning.
Clouds will thicken during the day Friday as a storm system approaches from the Plains. Despite the extra clouds, temperatures will climb to the upper 40s in the afternoon.
There will be a chance of light rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening as the storm system from the Plains moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with light southeast winds.
After some breaks of sunshine on Sunday, there will be a chance of isolated rain showers late in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a brisk southwest breeze.
Monday looks to be a gray, breezy, and damp day that will feature occasional rain showers during the day, and high temperatures will be in the 40s.
After a bright and chilly Tuesday, a storm system will bring a chance of light snow to the area next Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for the middle portion of next week.
