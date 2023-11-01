A cold start to November, but a warm-up is on the way this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our cold spell continues today to kick off the month of November, but there are signs that a decent warm-up is on the way. Expect mostly cloudy skies for most of the area today. A brisk south breeze will work with those rounds of limited sunshine later in the day to warm temperatures to the mid-30s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s.

High temps will be in the 30s today with mostly cloudy skies and brisk winds. (KTTC)

Temps and rainfall were above the seasonal average in the month of October. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop to the low 20s tonight, so another unseasonably chilly night is in store. We’ll have generally clear skies and light southwest winds in the area.

There will be just a few thin clouds in the region on Thursday with a gentle southwest breeze, making that perhaps the best weather day of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. That’s still several degrees colder than the seasonal average, but the first 40-degree reading in our area since last Friday morning.

High temps tomorrow will be in the 40s, with a light southwest breeze. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken during the day Friday as a storm system approaches from the Plains. Despite the extra clouds, temperatures will climb to the upper 40s in the afternoon.

There will be a chance of light rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening as the storm system from the Plains moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with light southeast winds.

There will be a couple of chances of rain over the upcoming weekend. (KTTC)

After some breaks of sunshine on Sunday, there will be a chance of isolated rain showers late in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a brisk southwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 40s over the next several days. (KTTC)

Monday looks to be a gray, breezy, and damp day that will feature occasional rain showers during the day, and high temperatures will be in the 40s.

After a bright and chilly Tuesday, a storm system will bring a chance of light snow to the area next Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for the middle portion of next week.

High temps will be in the 40s this weekend. A cool down is in store for next week. (KTTC)

My one minute forecast for Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Expect breaks the sunshine today with a cool South breeze and high temperatures will be in the 30s. The next few days or feature highs in the 40s with a little rain over the weekend.

