City of Rochester seasonal parking ordinances in effect

Seasonal parking
Seasonal parking(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester seasonal parking requirements begin Nov. 1; regardless of the weather forecast and is in effect until April 1.

This ordinance requires vehicles to alternate parking on city streets and the bulb of cul-de-sacs from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. When the calendar date is even, vehicles must park on the even house numbered side of the street. When the calendar date is odd, vehicles must park on the odd house numbered side of the street.

Vehicles that are parked on both sides of the street during the evening should park their vehicles overnight on the appropriate side.

“By following alternate side parking requirements, Rochester residents and guest are helping our crews be more efficient and effective with seasonal maintenance activities,” Wendy Turri, Public Works Director, said. “Our streets will be easier and safer to navigate all winter long.”

Regardless of the calendar date, posted parking signs should be as followed. Streets with only one side parking available does not apply for alternative side parking.

For more information on seasonal parking in Rochester, please visit www.rochestermn.gov/winter

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
Police forward investigation findings to county attorney for review in PEM student allegations
Car Crash
Crash sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Headed to northfield wednesday
President Biden to visit Northfield farm Wednesday
MnDOT reported road conditions that were slippery, slushy and icy throughout southeast Minnesota.
Slippery, snowy conditions lead to multiple crashes during the morning commute

Latest News

William Shillingford Mugshot
Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder
Lake Pepin to host 2024 Governor's Fishing Opener
Lake City to host 2024 Governor’s Fishing Opener
Old YMCA building with Rochester in the background
Developer Enclave to build apartments at old YMCA site
RCTC heads to the postseason as the 1 seed
RCTC Football enters postseason as 1 seed, 16 players earn MCAC honors