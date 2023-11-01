City of Rochester seasonal parking ordinances in effect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester seasonal parking requirements begin Nov. 1; regardless of the weather forecast and is in effect until April 1.

This ordinance requires vehicles to alternate parking on city streets and the bulb of cul-de-sacs from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. When the calendar date is even, vehicles must park on the even house numbered side of the street. When the calendar date is odd, vehicles must park on the odd house numbered side of the street.

Vehicles that are parked on both sides of the street during the evening should park their vehicles overnight on the appropriate side.

“By following alternate side parking requirements, Rochester residents and guest are helping our crews be more efficient and effective with seasonal maintenance activities,” Wendy Turri, Public Works Director, said. “Our streets will be easier and safer to navigate all winter long.”

Regardless of the calendar date, posted parking signs should be as followed. Streets with only one side parking available does not apply for alternative side parking.

For more information on seasonal parking in Rochester, please visit www.rochestermn.gov/winter

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.