Chilly, but quiet weather today; A slow warming trend is ahead
High temps will warm to the 40s later this week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our cold spell continues today to kick off the month of November, but there are signs that a decent warm-up is on the way. Expect mostly cloudy skies with breaks of sunshine at times today as a storm system slowly approaches from the west. A brisk south breeze will work with those rounds of limited sunshine to warm temperatures to the upper 30s this afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Temperatures will drop to the low 20s tonight, so another unseasonably chilly night is in store. We’ll have generally clear skies and light southwest winds in the area.
There will be just a few thin clouds in the region on Thursday with a gentle southwest breeze, making that perhaps the best weather day of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. That’s still several degrees colder than the seasonal average, but the first 40-degree reading in our area since last Friday morning.
Clouds will thicken during the day Friday as a storm system approaches from the Plains. Despite the extra clouds, temperatures will climb to the upper 40s in the afternoon.
There will be a chance of light rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening as the storm system from the Plains moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with light southeast winds.
After some breaks of sunshine on Sunday, there will be a chance of isolated rain showers late in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a brisk southwest breeze.
Monday looks to be a gray, breezy, and damp day featuring occasional rain showers during the day and high temperatures will be in the 40s.
After a bright and chilly Tuesday, a storm system will bring a chance of light snow to the area next Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for the middle portion of next week.
