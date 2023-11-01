80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
Police forward investigation findings to county attorney for review in PEM student allegations
Car Crash
Crash sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries
MnDOT reported road conditions that were slippery, slushy and icy throughout southeast Minnesota.
Slippery, snowy conditions lead to multiple crashes during the morning commute
Headed to northfield wednesday
President Biden to visit Northfield farm Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
FILE - Cooking spray oils by Pam, a Conagra brand, rest on a supermarket shelf, June 25, 2019,...
Cooking spray burn victim awarded $7.1 million in damages after can ‘exploded into a fireball’
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,...
Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot captain no longer works for airline
President Biden to visit MN farm to share plan for investing in rural America
President Biden visits Minnesota farm to share plan for investing in rural America