2nd Round of auditions for the Eagles Cancer Telethon

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –KTTC is proud to once again partner with the Eagles Cancer Telethon in 2024.

This year’s edition of the telethon will be the 70th in its history airing live on KTTC January 13th and 14th at the Mayo Civic Center.

Auditions will be held Sunday, October 29 from 1 - 5 p.m. and Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Auditions will take place at the Rochester Eagles Club at 917 15th Ave. SE.

To learn more about the telethon, auditions or to donate to the Eagles Cancer Telethon, click here.

Contact James Skifter at jskifter@kttc.com or call 507-951-0449 with questions.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead at Silver Lake Park Friday.
Man found dead at Silver Lake Park
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville
Crash Graphic
Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County
Handcuffs image
Man arrested after being found in stolen RV, not complying with deputies

Latest News

‘Fix the basics’: Residents say they want Rams money spent on police and street repair
2023 Halloween spending sets new record
Compadres Taco Tuesday Truck
Police forward investigation findings to county attorney for review in PEM student allegations
Braid Boice performs Elvis tributes.
A preview of what’s to come at the Eagles Cancer Telethon