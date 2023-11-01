2023 Halloween spending sets new record

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Halloween is known for a few good scares; however, the latest U.S. spending forecast on the holiday may be even scarier.

Americans are expected to dish out a record $12.2 billion this Halloween. That’s up nearly $2 billion from 2022.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend more than $108 on Halloween-related purchases in 2023.

Total candy spending is expected to reach $3.6 billion, with costumes pushing a record $4.1 billion.

