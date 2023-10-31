Van with six inside rolls over in Olmsted County

Crash Graphic
Crash Graphic((MGN))
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARMINGTON TWP., Minn. (KTTC) –A van carrying six people inside rolled over Tuesday morning on Highway 247 in Farmington Twp.

Minnesota State Patrol says the van was westbound on Hwy 247 when it lost control, ran off the road and rolled over into the ditch.

A 32-year-old woman, along with children ages 11, 10, 8, 6 and 4, all from Plainview, were involved in the crash.

The roads were snowy and icy at the time.

State Patrol is expected to release more information about this crash late Tuesday night.

